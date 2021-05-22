Palestinians urge world to see Nakba as a living event

SHAFAQNA| by Leila Yazdani: 73 years since the beginning of the ‘catastrophe’, Israel’s violence has ignited the largest Palestinian uprising in years. This year, the World has witnessed unity and courage of a people who fight for their land and rights. In resistance against Israel, the Palestinians have attacked the heart of the Israeli project, that insists Nakba be seen as an event in the past.

Nakba Day, referring to the Palestinian “catastrophe”, marks the mass displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians after the founding of the state of Israel in 1948.

‘Nakba’ is the Arabic word for ‘catastrophe’ or ‘disaster’. Nakba Day is the day when more than 500 villages and towns in Palestine were destroyed in 1948, triggering the displacement of 750,000 Palestinians from their homes.

They were expelled into refugee camps that still exist in the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon following the creation of the State of Israel in 1948, Trtworld reported.

Seventy-three years ago, roughly 600 people were attacked by Israeli militias in the Palestinian village of Deir Yassin. More than 100 Palestinians were killed. The massacre was pivotal in pushing Palestinians to leave their homes.

Palestinians commemorate the day in which tens of thousands of people were forced from their homes during the war that led to the creation of the State of Israel in 1948.

For the 73nd Nakba anniversary, Palestinians reaffirm their right to return to their homes and villages in historic Palestine at Nakba day.

For Palestinians, the Nakba does not just represent an historical event but a continuing process that began in the 1880s as European settlers started moving into Palestine to lay the groundwork for their future state.

Palestinians have succeeded in foiling the Israel project of their total expulsion by rejecting the Israel narrative that the Nakba is something from the past.

While Israel project fulfilled its dream of a homeland in Palestine, Palestinian displacement has never stopped, Aljazeera told.

This is precisely what galls Israel. Israel’s inability to complete its mission of thoroughly colonizing Palestine and of expelling all Palestinians.