Palestinian Ambassador to Iraq: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s position on Palestinian issue is the strongest and most explicit position+ Video

SHAFAQNA- “Dr. Ahmed ‘Aql”, the Palestinian Ambassador to Iraq, praised Iraq’s position on the Palestinian events and said: “The position of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani is the strongest and most explicit position on the Palestinian issue, and he took a very clear position on this issue from the very beginning.”

‘Pointing out that the position of Iraq, including the government, the party and the people, in the face of Israeli aggression was very clear, ‘Aql said: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s position was very clear from the very beginning of the events, and it led to the unity and orderliness of the Iraqi position on the events in Palestine.

He emphasized: Ayatollah Sistani’s position on the Palestinian issue has been the strongest and most explicit position in this regard. He does not comment much on politics, but he has expressed such a great position on Palestine, and we have always appreciated his position on this issue, both in the meeting with Pope Francis and before.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English