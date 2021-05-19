Saudi foreign minister ‘hopeful’ over talk with Iran

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said the kingdom is “hopeful” after talks with Iran,according to AFP.

The official-level meetings aim to restore relations severed five years ago between the Saudi Arabia and the Iran.

“We have initiated some exploratory talks. They are at a very early stage but we are hopeful,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan said in Paris on Tuesday, where he is participating in two international summits. “If (the Iranians) can see that their interest is in a good relationship with their neighbors, I can be hopeful,” Faisal said, adding again that they were “at an early stage”, France24 reported.

The talks with Iran, facilitated by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, had remained secret until the Financial Times reported that a first meeting had been held in Baghdad on April 9.

The Iranian government only confirmed that the talks had been held, adding that it was “too soon” to discuss the results.

Foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a virtual press conference in Tehran on May 10 that Iran has always welcomed talks with its regional peers and that policy has not changed.“But let us wait to see the results of these talks and judge based on results,” he said, according to AlJazeera .