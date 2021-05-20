No Compulsion in Religion: Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 2:256, Part-1) By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 2:256, Part-1)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

No Compulsion in Religion

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

لَا إِكْرَاهَ فِي الدِّينِ ۖ قَد تَّبَيَّنَ الرُّشْدُ مِنَ الْغَيِّ ۚ فَمَن يَكْفُرْ بِالطَّاغُوتِ وَيُؤْمِن بِاللَّـهِ فَقَدِ اسْتَمْسَكَ بِالْعُرْوَةِ الْوُثْقَىٰ لَا انفِصَامَ لَهَا ۗ وَاللَّـهُ سَمِيعٌ عَلِيمٌ ﴿٢٥٦﴾

2:256 There shall be no compulsion in (acceptance of) the religion. Surely, the right course has become distinct from the wrong. So, whoever disbelieves in Taghut and believes in Allah (SWT) has grasped the most trustworthy handhold with no break in it.

Commentary: Verse 2: 256 begins with “There shall be no compulsion in acceptance of the religion,” (لَا إِكْرَاهَ فِي الدِّينِ) which bars coercing anyone to accept the religion of Islam. Commentators have cited two potential situations that preceded the revelation of verse 2:256.

One of the Ansar (الأنصار) forced his slave named Sabih (صبيح) to convert to Islam. The verse “No compulsion in the religion” was then revealed and forbade this companion from doing so. One of the Ansar, named Abu Al-Hassein (ابوالحصين), had two sons. A Syrian merchant came to Medina and sold his goods. Before returning to Syria, he contacted Abu Al-Hassein’s children and converted them to Christianity. The father became aware of his children’s conversion and came to the Prophet (PBUH) for advice. The verse “No compulsion in the religion” was then revealed and forbade the father from forcing his children to accept Islam.

People believe an opinion after they are assured of its truthfulness and correctness. Hence, the verse says the right is distinct from the wrong, (قَد تَّبَيَّنَ الرُّشْدُ مِنَ الْغَيِّ), and fair-minded people would choose the right course.

The verse goes on to say, “Whoever disbelieves in Taghut and believes in Allah (SWT) has grasped the firmest handle (of salvation) which will never break.”

… فَمَن يَكْفُرْ بِالطَّاغُوتِ وَيُؤْمِن بِاللَّـهِ فَقَدِ اسْتَمْسَكَ بِالْعُرْوَةِ الْوُثْقَىٰ لَا انفِصَامَ لَهَا ۗ وَاللَّـهُ سَمِيعٌ عَلِيمٌ ﴿٢٥٦﴾

The word “at-Taghut” (الطَّاغُوتِ) is the exaggerated noun of T ughy a n (طُغْيَانِ), meaning rebellion and transgression. At-Taghut (الطَّاغُوتِ) means anything that causes revolt and disobedience. These could be things like false deities, idols, Shaitan, tyrants, and arrogant leaders (Tafseer-e-Namona, Vol.2 P.280).

The verse mentions disbelief in the Taghut before having belief in Allah (يَكْفُرْ بِالطَّاغُوتِ وَيُؤْمِن بِاللَّـهِ). The order implies that one must abandon all untrustworthy grips before holding to the firmest handle of salvation. Indeed, one needs to put aside bad habits and false ideas before adopting good behavior and the right idea.

The verse, in the end, states that “Allah (SWT) is All-Hearing and All-Knowing” (وَاللَّـهُ سَمِيعٌ عَلِيمٌ). He knows who either has genuine faith in God or pretends to believe in God and who is an infidel.

Freedom in Accepting Islam: The Qur’an invites people to Islam with reason, not coercion, and naturally, a human being either believes in it or rejects it. But under no circumstances does Islam allow Muslims to persecute non-Muslims because of their religion. An outstanding piece of evidence is the event Mubahala.

The Event of Mubahala happened on the 24th of theMmonth of Zil-Hijjah in 9 AH. The Prophet (PBUH) wrote a letter and invited the Najrani Christians to Islam. A Christian delegation from Najran (present-day Saudi Arabia) visited the Prophet (PBUH) in Medina. During a religious discussion, the Christians insisted that Isa (AS) is God’s son since he was born without a father. The Prophet answered that God created Adam without parents and Isa without a father. Why did this difference in Adam and Isa’s creation cause them to believe that only Jesus (AS) could be the Son of God? [Aal-i-Imran 3:59].

The Christians refused to accept the Prophet’s reasoning, but they did not have a counterargument either. The Prophet (PBUH) proposed Mubahala (invocation of God’s curse) as a solution to their dispute, and they accepted. The term “Mubahala” means invoking Allah (SWT) to withdraw His mercy from one who lies or engages in falsehood.

On the day of Mubahala, the Prophet emerged at the appointed meeting place. He arrived, along with his grandchildren Hassan (AS) and Hussain (AS), his daughter Fatimah Zahra (SA), and his son-in-law Ali (AS). This scene led the Christians to believe that the Prophet was true to his claim. If he had lied and engaged in falsehood, he would never have invoked God’s curse on his family.

The Christians of Najran decided, instead of participating in Mubahala, to ask the Prophet (PBUH) to make peace with them. The Prophet (PBUH) agreed that they could continue to practice their Christian faith under the Islamic government in exchange for paying tribute. It is worth mentioning that they were also exempted from paying Islamic taxes such as Khums and Zakat.

Word-for-Word Translation:

2:256 [لَا] There is no [إِكْرَاهَ] compulsion [فِي] in [الدِّينِ] the religion. [قَد] Indeed, [تَّبَيَّنَ] has become distinct [الرُّشْدُ] the right path [مِنَ] from [الْغَيِّ] the wrong. [فَمَن] Then whoever [يَكْفُرْ] disbelieves [بِالطَّاغُوتِ] in false deities [وَيُؤْمِن] and believes [بِاللَّـهِ] in Allah, [فَقَدِ] then surely [اسْتَمْسَكَ] he grasped [بِالْعُرْوَةِ] the handhold [الْوُثْقَىٰ] the firm, [لَا] which not [انفِصَامَ] will break [لَهَا] for it. [وَاللَّـهُ] And Allah [سَمِيعٌ] is All-Hearing[عَلِيمٌ] All-Knowing.