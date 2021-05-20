https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/D234C18A-80E7-40C2-9D45-8ACA2923DF69.jpeg 533 755 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-20 07:59:542021-05-20 07:59:54Photos: Al-Baqi cemetery before and after Demolition
Photos: Al-Baqi cemetery before and after Demolition
SHAFAQNA- Al-Baqi cemetery before and after the demolition; on the occasion of the eighth of Shawwal, the anniversary of the destruction of the holy tombs of the Imams of Baqi.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
