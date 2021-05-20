Date :Thursday, May 20th, 2021 | Time : 07:59 |ID: 214138 | Print

Photos: Al-Baqi cemetery before and after Demolition

SHAFAQNA- Al-Baqi cemetery before and after the demolition; on the occasion of the eighth of Shawwal, the anniversary of the destruction of the holy tombs of the Imams of Baqi.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

