What is the ruling on eating or drinking while performing Salaat? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about eating and drinking while performing Salaat.

Question: Is it allowed to eat or drink or swallow left over food in the mouth while performing Salaat/Salaah?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Eating and drinking while performing Salaat invalidates it, whether it is a bit or a lot. But small bits of food which remains in the corner of the mouth or sucking the sweetness of small amount of sugar that exists in the mouth; does not invalidate Salaat. Also if unintentionally or out of forgetfulness eats or drinks something, Salaat is not invalidated on the condition that does not come out of Salaat mode.

Source: leader.ir