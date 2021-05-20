How to gain the correct insight of the world?

SHAFAQNA – If you want to offer prayer (to God), first make an effort for God to rectify your insight of the world (your capacity to gain an accurate and deep understanding of the world), in order that the world does not become a target and the biggest worry for you. If God-Willing your prayer is accepted, then pray for your world. If your insight becomes correct, ask God for sufficient sustenance and do not want more than that, and the more the world comes after you, you will escape form it. Such a person has a correct insight of the world [1].

[1] Recommendations for Laylatul Qadr by Ayatollah Sheikh Mojtaba Tehrani (RA).