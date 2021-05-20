Lost education is the other global pandemic

SHAFAQNA – The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the schooling of 90% of the world’s student population as schools across the globe were closed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Millions have entirely lost out on their education since the pandemic started; millions will never return to it. We found in our new report that governments were unprepared to enact emergency action plans for large-scale school shutdowns and have failed to respond effectively to the challenge of delivering education as the pandemic persists.

Governments have failed to support marginalized students, including those with disabilities, or to provide alternatives for students without access to computers or Wi-Fi. And governments have not protected children’s digital privacy when using online platforms. For millions of students, the school closures abruptly ended their education. Children have begun working, taken on family and caregiver responsibilities, and some have simply decided not to come back or that they would never catch up or became too old for the free education available where they lived. Even as some students begin returning to their classrooms, the evidence suggests they will continue to feel the consequences of learning lost for many years.

This is on top of the 262 million children worldwide who were out of school before the pandemic — from Rohingya refugee children barred from any formal education in Bangladesh to pregnant girls and young mothers banned from school in Tanzania. The pandemic has illuminated governments’ long-term failure to remedy discrimination and inequalities in their education systems, and to ensure basic services, such as water and toilets at schools, affordable, reliable electricity at home, and meaningful access to the internet. “Years don’t wait for them. They have already lost a lot,” said a mother in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) whose children’s schools were closed because of the pandemic. “What will become of our uneducated children? That’s the big question, which in my opinion every parent is asking.”

From NYC to DRC, the clock is ticking. Governments should respond to this global emergency by placing education at the core of all recovery plans. This should include addressing both the impact of the pandemic on children’s education and pre-existing problems by swiftly removing discriminatory policies and practices, and taking steps to ensure that all students have affordable, reliable, internet access. In light of profound financial pressures on national economies from the pandemic, governments should protect and prioritize funding for public education.

By: Zama Neff

Source: New York Daily News (19/05/2021)