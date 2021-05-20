A maquette of holy shrines of Imams of Baqi unveiled in Qom+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The replica of the holy shrines of the Imams of Baqi (A.S), which was designed and built by Hamid Saffarnia, was exhibited to the public for the first time.

Engineer Hamid Saffarnia, after unveiling the replica of the holy shrine of the Imams of Baqi (A.S), which was held for the first time in the international conference “Al-Baqi, the shrine of the Ahl al-Bayt and the companions of the Prophet (PBUH)”, explained the construction of this replica.

He said: “This maquette is based on the only image of the shrine, which according to some reports was taken by a German photographer about 125 years ago and no one knew about it for a long time.”

Saffarnia added: “The replica of the shrine is based on the details of that image, in addition to some reports from the travelogues of the pilgrims who went to visit Baqi and the studies that have been done in this field.”

The artist explained about the size and scale of the replica of the shrine of the Imams of Baqi (A.S): The scale of this replica is one-ninth and its dimensions are 210 cm by 210 cm, made of steel, some metals and plastic.

He said that in order to achieve its aspirations, Israel has made replicas of the Solomon’s Temple and displayed them in the international community, adding: “We are trying to build the replicas of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque and show them to the world.”