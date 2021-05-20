Program to be held in Sweden to mourn destruction of Baqi cemetery

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center in Stockholm, Sweden, will hold a program on Thursday to mourn the anniversary of the destruction of the Baqi cemetery.

The program will be organized online, starting at 7 PM local time.It will include recitation of Kumail Supplication and can be watched on the center’s YouTube channel here.

Yesterday, May 19, marked the 8th day of the lunar Hijri month of Shawwal.The shrines of Imam Hassan, Imam Sajjad, Imam Baqir, and Imam Sadiq (AS) in Al-Baqi Cemetery were among those demolished at the order of King Ibn Saud on the 8th of Shawwal in the year 1344 AH (1925).

In the same year (1925), he also demolished the tombs of holy personalities at Jannat al-Mualla (Makkah) where the Holy Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) mother, wife, grandfather and other ancestors are buried.

The destruction of the sacred sites in Saudi Arabia by the Saudis continues even till today. The only reason for the destruction by the Wahabis is to erase history and defame Islam at any cost.

They have no respect or regards for civilization, history or religion. The destruction of these sites that are linked with early Islam has been occurring mainly in the Hijaz region of western Saudi Arabia, particularly around Mecca and Medina.

The demolitions have focused on mosques, burial sites, homes and historical sites that are associated with Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).