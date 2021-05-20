https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/678a8d8e4dc367e9ce986c0d4269555a_715.jpg 527 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian 2021-05-20 18:22:36 2021-05-20 18:22:36 Cartoon: We are close to the end of Israel