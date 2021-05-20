Inter-religion dialog webinar held by scholars of Iran, Spain

In the meeting which was held online, three scholars from Iran and three professor of University of Mysticism gave speech on Muslim and Christian mystics and their lives.

Director of Association of Cultural Heritage Hassan Balkhari expressed hope in the inaugural speech that given the proximity between Islam and Christianity in terms of mysticism, theology, ethics and theosophy, such meeting could be followed up in the future.

The dean of University of Mysticism Francisco Javier Sancho Fermín said that he hoped that the meeting would be useful for both parties. “Knowing Christian and Muslim mystics would help what people need today as an example of happy life,” he stated.

Head of Center for Dialogue Among Religions Mohammad Mehdi Taskhiri said that the center has held several conversations with Vatican, Russian Orthodox Church and thinkers from Greece, Austria, Switzerland, Philippine, Croatia, France, Germany, the US, Canada, the UK, Italy and several other countries.

After inaugural speeches, several scholars from Iran and University of Mysticism in Avia, Spain represented their articles on Islamic and Christian mysticism.