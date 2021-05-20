Latest news of 11th day of Gaza war: Number of martyrs increases to 230

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip continues for the 11th day in a row and has so far resulted in the martyrdom of 230 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

However, heavy missile and rocket attacks by the resistance forces on the occupied cities and the Israeli forces in the various occupied areas continue and have caused heavy casualties for the occupiers.

A number of Palestinians were seriously injured in Israeli airstrikes this morning (Thursday) in the north and south of Gaza City.

