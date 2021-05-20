A special meeting of Human Rights Council to be held to address situation in Occupied Territories

SHAFAQNA- According to the Secretariat of the Human Rights Council, a special meeting of the Council will be held to address serious human rights violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

This meeting will be held on the evening of next Thursday, June 27th.

According to the usual procedure, on Tuesday, June 25, a preliminary meeting will be held to discuss and exchange views on the latest situation and decide on how to hold a special meeting.

It is worth mentioning that yesterday, the group of Islamic countries in a letter to the chairman of the Human Rights Council, officially requested the holding of this special meeting.

55 member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation along with 8 other countries have supported this request.

The last special meeting of the Human Rights Council was held to discuss the developments in Palestine in 2018.

The holding of a special meeting of the Human Rights Council is of great importance at a time when the UN Security Council has failed to take any action to end the crimes of the Israeli regime and to stop the killing of the Palestinians due to US intervention.

