Safiyyah Syeed- the first female Muslim boxer to compete at the 2024 Olympics

Syeed got involved in boxing after battling with an eating disorder and the Freetrain ambassador hasn’t looked back since.

The Hijabi Boxer revealed how boxing has changed her life and how it felt to be the first person to wear a hijab in the ring.

Q) Did you ever envision being a boxer when you were younger, or did you initially want to go down a different path?

A) I never thought I’d get into boxing. But I’ve always been in an adrenaline junkie. I like doing things that give me that rush and that’s different every day.

Q) When you were suffering with an eating disorder, did you ever see a way out of it or did you think that would be your life forever?

A) My eating disorder went worse after I came out of my long-term illness and was boxing. I had an option to focus on my boxing and do well or go down another dark road. If it wasn’t for boxing, I would definitely still have issues.

Q) How did boxing come about for you and how instrumental was it in changing your life?

A) I made a long list of things I wanted to do whilst I was ill, and I made a pact to myself that if I got better, I’d do all of these things. So, I began to tick the things off the list and my life changed. My mindset changed my life.

Q) How did it feel to be able to wear a hijab in the ring and be the first to do so when the religious clothing ban was lifted?

A) Amazing. I’m proud to be a ‘Hijabi boxer’ I want to show other girls that hijab doesn’t prevent us to do anything. Even if doors do close on us, we bang them all down and take over.

Q) Did you understand the importance at the time that by wearing a hijab in the ring you were empowering young women in the Asian community, or did it only sink in afterwards?

A) Not at all. I just wanted to get out of my illness. I was in my zone for a long time. Until people started to notice.

Q) What would it mean to you to make it to the 2024 Olympics?

A) I would love to go to the Olympics and to be the first Muslim girl boxer to do that. That’s the goal.

Q) How far has female boxing come but also what else needs to be done to bring it into the spotlight more often?

A) Female boxing is thriving. We need to keep boxing and inspiring the next generation.

Q) Do you think they’ll be a point in your career when you think you’ve made it, or will you always continue to better yourself?

A) Olympics & professional. I’m very hard on myself even when I’m perfect I want more. Even when I’ve hit my goals, I’m still hungry.

Q) What is your favourite song to train to?

A) I don’t have a favourite at the moment. Depends on the mood. I can go full on Rocky or something completely different. Depending on where and what I’m training. ‘It’s a moood’