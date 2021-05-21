What is the ruling if a nullifier doubt occurs while performing Salaat? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about doubts occurring while performing Salaat/Salaah.

Question: If at the time of performing Salaat one of the nullifier doubts occur for a person, can he/she abandon Salaat at that moment?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Taking the precaution cannot abandon Salaat instantly; rather must think for a little while until doubt remains (meaning does not reach/find certainty or doubt) and then there is no problem with abandoning Salaat.

Source: leader.ir