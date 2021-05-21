https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-05-21 10:52:542021-05-21 10:52:54What is the ruling if a nullifier doubt occurs while performing Salaat? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
What is the ruling if a nullifier doubt occurs while performing Salaat? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about doubts occurring while performing Salaat/Salaah.
Question: If at the time of performing Salaat one of the nullifier doubts occur for a person, can he/she abandon Salaat at that moment?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Taking the precaution cannot abandon Salaat instantly; rather must think for a little while until doubt remains (meaning does not reach/find certainty or doubt) and then there is no problem with abandoning Salaat.
Source: leader.ir
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!