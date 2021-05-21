https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ethics.jpg 183 275 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-05-21 11:04:292021-05-21 11:05:13How can the human being acquire moral virtues?
How can the human being acquire moral virtues?
SHAFAQNA – If the human being wants to be purified from moral vices and to acquire moral virtues, must suffer and there is no other way. If one wishes for the treasure of the humanity must suffer. Those who acquired humane virtues, have suffered, they have undergone self-restraint until they could acquire moral virtues, with this reminder that they only rely on Allah (SWT) [Motawekkelan Alal’lah] [1].
[1] Akhlaqe Rabbani, Ayatollah Sheikh Mojtaba Tehrani (RA), Vol. 8, Page 147.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!