What is the new Fatwa regarding the age of religious responsibility for girls by the Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz?

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz/Al-Fayyadh issued a new Fatwa regarding the age of religious responsibility for girls.

We inform all the believers and the followers of the Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz that: The Fatwa of the Grand Marja regarding the age of religious responsibility for girls has changed. According to the new Fatwa of the Grand Marja, the age of religious responsibility is the end of thirteenth year in lunar years; of course on the condition that the signs of adulthood do not become apparent before this age. Therefore, for girls whom the signs of adulthood have not appeared and are less than thirteen years of age, are not religiously responsible (Mukallaf).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA