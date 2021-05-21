Date :Friday, May 21st, 2021 | Time : 16:04 |ID: 214320 | Print

Video: How Palestinians enter Al-Aqsa Mosque after ceasefire in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Palestinians rejoiced in the implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza in their own way and went to Al-Aqsa Mosque and prostrated in its grounds.

They went to Al-Aqsa Mosque and prostrated in it in order to give thanks to God for being able to resist against the 11-day Israelis bombing.

At the same time, they chanted Takbir in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and others rejoiced in the streets of Quds.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

