Video: How Palestinians enter Al-Aqsa Mosque after ceasefire in Gaza
SHAFAQNA- Palestinians rejoiced in the implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza in their own way and went to Al-Aqsa Mosque and prostrated in its grounds.
They went to Al-Aqsa Mosque and prostrated in it in order to give thanks to God for being able to resist against the 11-day Israelis bombing.
At the same time, they chanted Takbir in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and others rejoiced in the streets of Quds.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
