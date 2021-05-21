Zarif: Continuation of sanctions as a negotiation tool unacceptable

The fundamental change of the approach, as a prerequisite for making Vienna talks successful, is the political decision that the US president must make to this end, Zarif told the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell over the phone.

During the telephone conversation, both sides conferred on the latest situation of the Vienna talks, the achieved outcomes as well as the remaining issues to be discussed. Thanking Burrell for his efforts, Zarif criticized the continuation of US economic terrorism over the past five months and the prolonged violation of its obligations.