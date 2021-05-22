US Secretary of State Calls Mahmoud Abbas

SHAFAQNA- Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas received a phone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during which Mahmoud Abbas stressed the importance of reaching a ceasefire agreement and taking steps to stabilize it.

The head of the Palestinian Authority also stressed that stability and security will be achieved through the attainment of a political solution that will end the occupation of the Israeli regime through the International Quartet Committee and in accordance with international legal resolutions.

During the telephone conversation, Mahmoud Abbas called on the US government to make every effort to stop Israel’s aggression against the Palestinian people in the occupied city of Jerusalem, especially in the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, and the aggression of the occupying forces and settlers against the Palestinians in the West Bank.

The head of the Palestinian Authority stressed the efforts of the administration of US President Joe Biden to provide humanitarian assistance and international support for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip in coordination with the Palestinian Authority.

In this regard, Antony Blinken stressed that during his upcoming visit to the region, he wants to meet with Mahmoud Abbas and also hold several meetings with the Israeli side to discuss ways to stabilize the ceasefire and not escalate tensions in the Gaza Strip, Jerusalem and the West Bank.

The US Secretary of State stressed the importance of continuing the work and cooperation of the Palestinian and American sides to remove obstacles to the development of bilateral relations, as well as the US government’s desire to strengthen Palestinian-US relations and partnerships that have a positive impact on regional security and stability.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English