UN requested the ICC to investigate human rights violations in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- UN human rights experts called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) yesterday (Friday) to investigate attacks on civilians and other evidence of human rights violations in Gaza.

The experts noted that the process of forcibly relocating Palestinian families living in the Sheikh Jarrah and Salwan neighborhoods of Quds was a mischief that ignited the l war that killed at least 222 people, 63 of them children.

“Due to the significant differences in the fighting forces, the victims of this conflict are disproportionately Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, more than 74,000 of whom were displaced, most of them women and children,” the experts said.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

