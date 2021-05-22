Is it allowed to socialise with the people who do not perform Salaat? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/259CBFAE-5D90-4A90-B644-CB49AE4CD38E.jpeg 417 800 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-05-22 11:22:302021-05-22 11:28:20Is it allowed to socialise with the people who do not perform Salaat? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about socialising with the people who we know do not perform Salaat/Salaah.
Question: Is it allowed to socialise with the people who we know do not perform Salaat?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: There is no problem, but with the possibility of (having) the effect, Nahi Anil Munkar (prohibiting wrong) is necessary; according to Wajib precaution, even without the possibility of having the effect, express disapproval.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
