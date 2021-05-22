Date :Saturday, May 22nd, 2021 | Time : 11:22 |ID: 214366 | Print

Is it allowed to socialise with the people who do not perform Salaat? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about socialising with the people who we know do not perform Salaat/Salaah.

Question: Is it allowed to socialise with the people who we know do not perform Salaat?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: There is no problem, but with the possibility of (having) the effect, Nahi Anil Munkar (prohibiting wrong) is necessary; according to Wajib precaution, even without the possibility of having the effect, express disapproval.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

