Date :Saturday, May 22nd, 2021 | Time : 18:08 |ID: 214388 | Print

Quranic sciences course concludes in Iraq

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A Quranic sciences course held in Baghdad, Iraq, concluded in a ceremony earlier this week.

The course was organized by the Dar-ol-Quran Center of the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussein (AS) holy shrine, dar-alquran.org reported.

Safa al-Silawi, an official with the center, said history of Quranic sciences, understanding Quranic sciences, and Islamic beliefs were parts of the lessons resented in the course.

Forty individuals took the course, 29 of whom managed to pass the examination held at the end of the course, he added.The three top participants were honored at the closing ceremony.

Quranic activities have significantly developed in Iraq since the 2003 overthrow of former dictator Saddam Hussein.There has been a growing trend of Quranic programs such as competitions, recitation sessions and educational programs held in the country in recent years.

You might also like
Photos: Quran Reading in Karbala during Ramadan
Iraq orders manual recount only for dubious ballots boxes
Khuzestan Prov to host 97 countries' pilgrims on Arbaeen
Donald Trump signs revised order, excluding Iraq from travel ban
UN envoy to Iraq conveyed the Grand Ayatollah Sistani's stance on the election to the Security Council
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly car bomb attack in Iraq
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *