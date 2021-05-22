Quranic sciences course concludes in Iraq

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A Quranic sciences course held in Baghdad, Iraq, concluded in a ceremony earlier this week.

The course was organized by the Dar-ol-Quran Center of the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussein (AS) holy shrine, dar-alquran.org reported.

Safa al-Silawi, an official with the center, said history of Quranic sciences, understanding Quranic sciences, and Islamic beliefs were parts of the lessons resented in the course.

Forty individuals took the course, 29 of whom managed to pass the examination held at the end of the course, he added.The three top participants were honored at the closing ceremony.

Quranic activities have significantly developed in Iraq since the 2003 overthrow of former dictator Saddam Hussein.There has been a growing trend of Quranic programs such as competitions, recitation sessions and educational programs held in the country in recent years.