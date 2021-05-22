First issue of Islam and cyberspace newsletter published

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: The first issue of the Islam and Cyberspace newsletter was published in Arabic and English. The newsletter has been prepared and published by the International Unit of the Office of Islamic Studies on Cyberspace. The main topic of the newsletter is Islamic news on cyberspace.

Some of the titles published in this issue are as follows:

– Head of Iran’s Islamic Seminaries: Artificial Intelligence Is a Tool Which Can Be Used in Islamic Propagation

– Grand Mufti of Egypt: Cyberspace is the Cause of Violence Against Women

– Social Network Control Law in Turkey

– Google plans Fiber-optic Cable Linking Israel and Saudi Arabia

– Holding a Higher Level Course of Jurisprudence “Social Networks and Messengers”

To download click here.