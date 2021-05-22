JCPOA, bilateral & region issues discussed in Zarif’s Ireland trip

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived at Dublin last week on the third leg of his European trip and met Irish President and Foreign Minister to discuss bilateral ties and regional and international issues.

IRNA carried out an interview with Iran’s Ambassador to Dublin Masoud Eslami on Saturday, in which he said that the trip was made amid the ongoing talks to revive the JPOCA in Vienna and the apartheid regime’s crimes against Palestinian has entered a severe situation.

Eslami said that Iran’s insistence on its principal stance about the JCPOA eventually forced the US and Europeans who followed US unlawful sanctions to return to the negotiating table.

Referring to the horrible condition imposed by the Israeli regime in Gaza and broader Palestine, in violation of international law, International humanitarian law, and human rights, stating that the situation has led to the strengthening of Iran’s stance on defending Palestinians’ rights in the international arena.

The diplomat also underlined that Ireland has a lot in common with Iran in defending the rights of Palestinians, as there are many political leaders and parties who describe Israel as an illegal regime based on racism and apartheid.

Ireland took up a seat in the UN Security Council and is going to chair the council from September and plays as the facilitator of UNSCR 2231, the resolution that endorsed the JCPOA, Eslami said, adding that Iran hails Ireland’s efforts to make the JCPOA reach a satisfactory conclusion.

He also noted that Irish officials, in their meeting with Zarif, emphasized Europe’s need to be independent of the US and the political cost of opposing the US for European countries.

Zarif’s trip to Ireland was aimed at following up on the talks carried out during Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney’s trip last month to Iran, in which political consultations took place in the framework of official mechanism agreed a year and a half ago, according to Eslami.

The ambassador highlighted that both Iranian and Irish officials welcomed the turn in regional policies of Saudi Arabia and its allies in case it was to lead to a real outcome.