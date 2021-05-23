AP fires reporter over pro-Palestinian tweets

SHAFAQNA- Associated Press fired a young journalist over pro-Palestinian tweets she posted while in college. In a statement shared on Twitter on Saturday, Emily Wilder said her managers at the AP told her that she had violated the news agency’s social media policy when she was fired this week, but that they did not say which tweets were in violation of that policy, or how.

Her dismissal on Wednesday came after right-wing groups at her alma mater, Stanford University, launched what Wilder described as a “smear campaign” against her over her student activism in defence of Palestinian rights. “I am one victim to the asymmetrical enforcement of rules around objectivity and social media that has censored so many journalists – particularly Palestinian journalists and other journalists of color – before me,” Wilder said in her statement, AlJazeera reported.