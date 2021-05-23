Date :Sunday, May 23rd, 2021 | Time : 07:02 |ID: 214416 | Print

AP fires reporter over pro-Palestinian tweets

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Associated Press fired a young journalist over pro-Palestinian tweets she posted while in college. In a statement shared on Twitter on Saturday, Emily Wilder said her managers at the AP told her that she had violated the news agency’s social media policy when she was fired this week, but that they did not say which tweets were in violation of that policy, or how.

Her dismissal on Wednesday came after right-wing groups at her alma mater, Stanford University, launched what Wilder described as a “smear campaign” against her over her student activism in defence of Palestinian rights. “I am one victim to the asymmetrical enforcement of rules around objectivity and social media that has censored so many journalists – particularly Palestinian journalists and other journalists of color – before me,” Wilder said in her statement, AlJazeera reported.

You might also like
Shia citizens Meet With Bloodshed in world: Reports warn about dangers in Afghanistan, Nigeria and Iraq
About 50,000 Iranian Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia
Because of the deaths of Libyan migrants in Mediterranean, Lawyers litigate EU
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *