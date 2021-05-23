What is the ruling on burying the dead in cemeteries inside towns which can cause health issues? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered questions about burying the deceased.

Question: What is the ruling on burying the dead in cemeteries inside towns when it can disrupt public health? What is the duty of the officials? Is it possible to oppose this and prevent them to bury their dead?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: If burying dead in cemeteries inside the town causes significant harm to its residents as well as the public health, this act is not allowed; and the dead must be buried in out of town cemeteries, and consider the money which has been spent to buy the grave (inside the town) as charity (Khayraat).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA