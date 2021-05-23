Massive Israeli deployment in Al-Aqsa Mosque/ Attacking and beating worshipers+ Videos

SHAFAQNA- Israeli regime officials today (Sunday) reopened the Moroccan Gate (Bab al-Magharib in the Al-Aqsa Mosque to Israelis, allowing dozens of Israeli settlers to enter the area in successive groups.

From the early hours of this morning (Sunday), Israeli forces were widely deployed at the entrances to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and surrounding areas, and accompanied various groups of settlers to enter the mosque. Israeli forces also detained a guard at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

At the time of the morning call to prayer(Adhan), dozens of Israeli forces attacked and beat Palestinian youths, preventing them from praying in the mosque and barring people under the age of 45 from entering this holy place.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English