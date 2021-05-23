Pro-Palestine rally held in London

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A rally was held in the British capital on Saturday in support of the oppressed Palestinian people.

The participants in the demonstration marched from the Westminster Bridge to Hyde Park. They condemned the Zionist regime’s crimes against the defenseless people of Palestine, Al Jazeera reported.

Carrying signs and placards reading, “Freedom for Palestine”, “Israeli is an Apartheid regime”, and “Stop ethnic cleansing (in Palestine)”, the demonstrators called for an end to the British government’s support for the Tel Aviv regime. They also set Israeli flags on fire during the demonstration.

Israel launched a bloody bombing campaign on Gaza on May 10 after harassment of Palestinians in Jerusalem al-Quds and attempts to steal their lands in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of the city. The occupying regime announced a unilateral ceasefire on Friday, which was accepted by the Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza with Egyptian mediation.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 248 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli offensive, including 66 children and 39 women, and at least 1,910 were injured.