Coordination of Foreign Ministers of Jordan & Palestine to counter Israeli aggression

SHAFAQNA- The Foreign Ministers of Jordan and Palestine met and talked to each other to counter the aggression and attacks of the Israeli regime.

Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ayman al-Safadi met with Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki at the ministry’s headquarters in Amman this morning (Sunday).

According to the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, the meeting between Al-Safadi and Al-Maliki took place as part of the ongoing efforts and coordination between the country and the Palestinian Authority in the face of Israeli aggression and attacks on Jerusalem and its sanctuaries and other parts of the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

