Saudi Arabia announces most important rules and regulations for holding Hajj 2021

SHAFAQNA- News sources in Saudi Arabia have revealed the most important precautionary rules and protocols that the Ministry of Health intends to implement during this year’s Hajj.

These criteria are related to the process of moving pilgrims, their accommodation and sending them to Arafat, Muzdalifah and Remi Jamrat.

According to Al Madina (newspaper), the most important laws considered by the Saudi Ministry of Health in this year’s Hajj are as follows:

-Ensure that the Hajj agents have received the Corona vaccine at least 14 days before the start of the Hajj.

-Providing organizational quarantine for pilgrims abroad for three days after their arrival in the country, at their place of residence, along with “PCR” test.

-Pilgrims are required to provide permission to perform Hajj through the electronic portal of Hajj upon entering the two holy shrines.

-No congestion in the rooms of the residence, prohibition of gathering in dining halls and prohibition of food entering the two holy shrines.

-Pilgrims are sent in groups and in smaller numbers than in previous years, and tents and screening points are set up along the way.

-Continue to periodically disinfect pilgrims’ luggage and trucks, along with assigning people to organize their departure.

– The number of pilgrims during the day of Arafah and their overnight stay in Muzdalifah should not be more than 10 pilgrims per 50 square meters of the area of the tents.

-Pilgrims must be allowed to move to Jamarat in their scheduled time so that the number of pilgrims who throw stones at a time does not exceed 50 pilgrims for each floor of the Jamarat complex and they should maintain a distance of 1.5 to two meters between two pilgrims while performing the ritual of stoning.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.