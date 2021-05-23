Date :Sunday, May 23rd, 2021 | Time : 20:20 |ID: 214523 | Print

Iran continues Vienna talks until final agreement: Rouhani

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that Iran would move on with the talks in Vienna until a final agreement is reached, noting that US maximum pressure proved to be ineffective given Iran’s production growth in different industrial sectors.

Rouhani was speaking in the economic coordination headquarters, where the Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade gave a report on auto industry situation that showed a growth in the industry despite all the pressure from economic war by the US and the coronavirus pandemic impact.

Emphasizing the triumph of the Iranian nation in the economic war, the President said that figures suggesting production growth in different industrial sectors present the best proof that the US maximum pressure policy has been ineffective.

This has caused Americans, according to Rouhani, to admit the failure of the policy and explicitly declare their readiness to lift sanctions in the ongoing talks in Vienna.

Iran will continue the talks until a final agreement, the President asserted.He further said that the auto industry that has managed to resist and increase its production in the harshest situation can experience better environment if sanctions are removed, adding that the administration support the industry and improve its competitive capacity.

You might also like
Robert Fisk from Independent: "Donald Trump’s speech to the Muslim world was filled with hypocrisy and condescension"
Zarif advises Pompeo to read UNSC Resolution 2231
Hindu nationalists in India use hate politics to scapegoat religious minorities
Saudi Arabia Shows damage from Aramco attacks to international media
Araghchi asks for preserving JCPOA against US unilateralism
Iran's FM holds phone talks with 4 European leaders on US new sanctions
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *