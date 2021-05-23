Iran continues Vienna talks until final agreement: Rouhani

Rouhani was speaking in the economic coordination headquarters, where the Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade gave a report on auto industry situation that showed a growth in the industry despite all the pressure from economic war by the US and the coronavirus pandemic impact.

Emphasizing the triumph of the Iranian nation in the economic war, the President said that figures suggesting production growth in different industrial sectors present the best proof that the US maximum pressure policy has been ineffective.

This has caused Americans, according to Rouhani, to admit the failure of the policy and explicitly declare their readiness to lift sanctions in the ongoing talks in Vienna.

Iran will continue the talks until a final agreement, the President asserted.He further said that the auto industry that has managed to resist and increase its production in the harshest situation can experience better environment if sanctions are removed, adding that the administration support the industry and improve its competitive capacity.