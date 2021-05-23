Barham Salih: Case of Palestine is a central issue for Iraq

SHAFAQNA- Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki, who arrived in Iraq today (Sunday), met with President Barham Salih.

“The case of Palestine is a central issue for Iraq, and the Iraqi people and government stand by Palestine until all its rights are realized,” Barham Salih said during the meeting.

The meeting also discussed the situation in Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories and the Israeli regime’s aggression in Jerusalem and Gaza, as well as the joint relations between Baghdad and Ramallah.

Riyad al-Maliki also praised the position of the Iraqi government and people on the Palestinian issue, adding that the PA had begun its efforts to rebuild Gaza.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English