Palestinian Ambassador in Cairo: We do not accept creation of a state in Sinai Peninsula

SHAFAQNA- Palestinian Ambassador to Egypt Diab Al-Loh reiterated Palestine’s commitment to establishing its government in all the territories occupied since 1967 and that Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine.

He noted that Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority, warned against the Muslim Brotherhood’s agreement with the plan to establish a government in part of Sinai Peninsula during the rule of (Al-Ikhwan Al-Muslimeen (The Muslim Brotherhood) before the June 30 revolution.

“Gaza’s water, sewage and electricity networks have been 70 percent destroyed by Israeli attacks,” he said as part of a discussion on the recent Israeli-Palestinian tension and its aftermath.

“After Egypt announced its intention to rebuild Gaza, we called on the United Nations to follow the Egyptian president. Israel has destroyed more than 20,000 homes in Gaza, Jerusalem and the West Bank over the past period,” he added.

