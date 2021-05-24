What is the ruling on earning money from child’s wealth? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about earning money from child’s wealth.

Question: If money is gifted to my young child (a minor), can I do economic/commercial activity with that money, and must I also allocate (a share) from the profit for my child?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: There is no problem if the work has no corrupting effect for the child. And if the child’s money is used as a loan, the profit belongs to you; but if it is not a loan and the economic/commercial work is done for the child, the profit belongs to the child.

Source: leader.ir