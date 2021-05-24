https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-05-24 12:03:312021-05-24 12:03:31What is the ruling on earning money from child’s wealth? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
What is the ruling on earning money from child’s wealth? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about earning money from child’s wealth.
Question: If money is gifted to my young child (a minor), can I do economic/commercial activity with that money, and must I also allocate (a share) from the profit for my child?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: There is no problem if the work has no corrupting effect for the child. And if the child’s money is used as a loan, the profit belongs to you; but if it is not a loan and the economic/commercial work is done for the child, the profit belongs to the child.
Source: leader.ir
