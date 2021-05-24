How can the belief in Islam be defined?

SHAFAQNA – The belief is defined as a heartfelt issue and one internal action/deed; meaning joining of the heart and acceptance by the heart. The true Islam is also the same as the submission of the heart which sometimes is called ‘the belief’ and sometimes ‘the true Islam’. Therefore, the true Islam is the same as the belief and there is no difference from the belief. Of course, the belief has grades and levels. All the worship and deeds are also parts/members of the essential existence of the belief and the true Islam; and they do not interfere in the nature/essence of the belief [1].

[1] Soluk-e-Ashurayee, Manzil-e-Chaharum, Ayatollah Sheikh Mojtaba Tehrani (RA), Page 47.