Rally held in Minneapolis to mark one year anniversary of George Floyd murder

SHAFAQNA- Relatives of George Floyd and Activists marched Sunday in Minneapolis to mark one year anniversary of his murder by a white policeman.

About 1,500 marchers listened to speeches and joined members of the Floyd family and relatives of other Black people who died in encounters with the police. Floyd, 46, was killed on May 25, 2020 by city police officer, Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes. Floyd’s death sparked protests against racial injustice across the United States and around the world, France24 reported.

Chauvin, convicted by a jury of murder and manslaughter, is to be sentenced on June 25. The rally opened with speeches outside the Hennepin County Government Center in central Minneapolis, where Chauvin stood trial.Speakers at the event included several local activists, Floyd family attorney Ben Crump, and the Rev. Al Sharpton, who called on the U.S. Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. The legislation, which would bring about the most significant changes to policing on the federal level, would ban the use of chokeholds and establish a national database of police misconduct, according to