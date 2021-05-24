Date :Monday, May 24th, 2021 | Time : 18:03 |ID: 214625 | Print

Second meeting of ′′The Islamic world in the age of virtual space′′ to be held on Tuesday

SHAFAQNA-ABNA:The second meeting of the series of scientific meetings′′ The Islamic world in the age of virtual space′′ will be held on Tuesday, May 25th.

The subject of the meeting is ′′ The presence of Muslim women in the virtual space, what is and should be′′.Dr. Yahya Jahangiri will participate at the meeting. The meeting will start 05:00 PM in Tehran time – 1:30 PM London.According to the existence of Corona restrictions, it will be held virtual and online.

This meeting will be presented in English and those who present a summary of the meeting in Farsi, English or Arabic, will be given a certificate in English from the National Center for Virtual Space and the International Communication Center. High Semiya ′′ will be issued.

Free entry link to the summit:

ZOOM: https://us04web.zoom.us/7057273523

Seed: http://www.b2n.ir/310812

