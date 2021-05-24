Palestine, resistance Film Festival planned in Tunisia

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The second Palestine and (Islamic) Resistance Film Week is planned to be held in a number of Tunisian cities.

The Lebanese-based Risalat Arts Society will organize the event in cooperation with the Iranian Cultural Center in Tunisia, the National Committee for Supporting Arab Resistance and Opposing Normalization, and Telvza TV.

Slated for May 26-30, it will feature movies on the issue of Palestine and Islamic resistance.

The opening ceremony will be held in Tunis on Wednesday and the movies will be screened in the capital and a number of other cities.There will also be sessions to discuss the screened films, according to the organizers.

It will come as the Muslim world is celebrating the latest victory of the Palestinian resistance against the Zionist regime.Israel launched a bloody bombing campaign on Gaza on May 10 after harassment of Palestinians in Jerusalem al-Quds and attempts to steal their lands in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of the city.

Without achieving any of its objectives, the occupying regime announced a unilateral ceasefire on Friday, which was accepted by the Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza with Egyptian mediation.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 248 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli offensive, including 66 children and 39 women, and at least 1,910 were injured.During the fighting, Gaza-based resistance factions fired rockets into the occupied territories in response to the Israeli bloodshed.