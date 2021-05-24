Iran extends agreement with IAEA for one more month

The statement, however, said that Iran will still stop the voluntary implementation of an Additional Protocol based on a Parliament law to protect the interests of the Iranian nation.

An agreement between Iran and the agency in late February provided that Iran would allow the IAEA to keep cameras installed in Iran’s nuclear facilities recording for another three months, but the recordings wouldn’t be available for the IAEA until US sanctions against Iran were removed.

The three-month deadline expired today, the statement said, while announcing that the deadline has been extended and Iran will keep the camera recordings for another one month so as to give diplomacy another chance.

The statement said that the decision to extend the deadline was taken as technical negotiations to resolve the safeguards issues between Iran and the agency are underway simultaneous with Vienna talks over Iran’s nuclear program.