King of Jordan emphasizes need for a ceasefire in Gaza to activate political process

SHAFAQNA- In a meeting with the Egyptian Foreign Minister, King Abdullah II called for a ceasefire in Gaza to move the political process to a cessation of hostilities and the realization of Palestinian rights.

Jordanian King Abdullah II today (Monday) met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and praised efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

King Abdullah II stressed the need for a ceasefire in Gaza and international attention to the Palestinian cause in order to activate the political path in a way that enjoys the just and legitimate rights of the Palestinians.

He praised the ongoing coordination and consultation between Egypt and Jordan, stressed the need to intensify efforts to establish an effective international situation for a just and comprehensive peace based on a two-state solution, and the need to prevent Israeli aggression and provocative actions in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The King of Jordan also stressed that his country continues its efforts to protect Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and to preserve their historical and legal status.

During his meeting, the Egyptian Foreign Minister conveyed a message from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to the King of Jordan, which shows the strength of relations between the two countries and the continuation of coordination on various issues of common interest.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English