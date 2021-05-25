what is the ruling on performing Qosl with artificial nails? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Ayat-Makarem-1.jpg 183 275 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-05-25 10:34:162021-05-25 10:34:16what is the ruling on performing Qosl with artificial nails? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about performing Qosl (ablution) with artificial nails (false nails, nail extensions).
Question: What is the ruling on performing Qosl with nail extensions or false eyelashes?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: If there is no necessity for this act, avoid it. And if there is a necessity and it is not possible to separate them at the time of Qosl, perform Qosl in usual/normal manner.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
