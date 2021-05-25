what is the ruling on performing Qosl with artificial nails? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about performing Qosl (ablution) with artificial nails (false nails, nail extensions).

Question: What is the ruling on performing Qosl with nail extensions or false eyelashes?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: If there is no necessity for this act, avoid it. And if there is a necessity and it is not possible to separate them at the time of Qosl, perform Qosl in usual/normal manner.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA