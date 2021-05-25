What is superficial Islam?

SHAFAQNA – It has been reported in various narrations that the one whose belief in Islam is limited/restricted to (reciting) Shahadatayn, that type of Islam is superficial. All (Shia) Imams (AS) want to say: Do not think that those who only (recite) Shahadatayn are believers! No, they are superficial Muslims, but they are not true believers and Muslims. It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Sadeq (AS) who said: Far be it from God’s Mercy the one who says: The belief is only to recite Shahadatayn, and bearing witness by tongue without any practical action (deeds) is enough [1].

[1] Soluke Ashurayie, Manzil-e-Chaharum, Ayatollah Sheikh Mojtaba Tehrani (RA), Page 50.