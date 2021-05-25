https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/75044_984.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-25 16:11:352021-05-25 16:11:35Mauritanian wins Adhan recitation contest in Senegal
Mauritanian wins Adhan recitation contest in Senegal
SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A competition was held in Senegal on recitation of Adhan (call to prayers) with the participation of a representatives from three West African countries.
It was named after Bilal ibn Rabah, a Sahabah (companion) of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the first muezzin (reciter of Adhan). More than 250 contenders from Senegal, Mauritania, and Gambia competed for the top prize, al-Akhbar.info website reported.
A 12-year-old Mauritanian named Muhammad Abdul Ja won the top prize. The following footage features his Adhan recitation at the competition:
