Mauritanian wins Adhan recitation contest in Senegal

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A competition was held in Senegal on recitation of Adhan (call to prayers) with the participation of a representatives from three West African countries.

It was named after Bilal ibn Rabah, a Sahabah (companion) of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the first muezzin (reciter of Adhan). More than 250 contenders from Senegal, Mauritania, and Gambia competed for the top prize, al-Akhbar.info website reported.

A 12-year-old Mauritanian named Muhammad Abdul Ja won the top prize. The following footage features his Adhan recitation at the competition:

