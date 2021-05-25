UNICEF: Million people Deprived of Safe Water

SHAFAQNA – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned that attacks on water and sanitation infrastructure are endangering the lives of millions of children around the world.

The report focuses on nine countries where violence and conflict are prevalent, and the impact the attacks have on children.

“Access to water is a means of survival that must never be used as a tactic of war,” said Manuel Fontaine, UNICEF Director of Emergency Programs.

The report states that Yemen has seen 122 airstrikes on water infrastructure during the six-year-war. A cholera epidemic continues to make thousands of children ill every week, and around 15.4 million people urgently need safe water and sanitation.

