Russian observers arrive in Syria ahead of presidential election

SHAFQANA- Russian Foreign Ministry Special Envoy for Special Missions Vladimir Yevgenyevich Churov announced today (Tuesday) that Russian observers have arrived in Syria ahead of the presidential election and will be present when the preliminary results are announced.

“Russian observers will leave for Syria shortly before the start of the election process and will be present when the preliminary results are announced,” Churov said.

He noted that the Syrian National Council has invited two chambers of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council and the State Duma. The members of the General Assembly will be appointed by the relevant committees.

