Irish parliament put expulsion of Israeli ambassador from this country to a vote

SHAFAQNA- The Irish parliament is put to vote this week on the expulsion of Israel’s ambassador to Ireland following Israeli atrocities during the recent war with the Palestinians.

11 representatives from four parties submitted a plan to expel the Israeli ambassador to parliament last week shortly before the ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian factions in Gaza.

The plan stated that the Israeli ambassador could not defend himself in the current situation, accusing Israel of committing war crimes, ethnic cleansing and the illegal expansion of settlements.

The plan notes that the recent tensions over ethnic cleansing of 28 Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem have left more than 60 children killed by the Israeli army.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English