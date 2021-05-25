AOAV: 91 percent of victims of explosive weapons in populated areas are civilians
SHAFAQNA- Over the last 10 years, when explosive weapons are used in populated areas ,91 percent of those killed or injured are civilians, according to a study released Tuesday by Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) .
The study was based on the monitoring of 29,000 incidents from 123 countries as recorded by English-language media. AOAV recorded 357,370 deaths and injuries from explosive weapons in all areas, of which 73% were civilians, since May 2011. That proportion rose to 91% in populated areas, while the share of civilian casualties elsewhere was far lower at 25%.
Gaza was the ninth most affected territory, with 5,700 civilian casualties recorded among 764 incidents. Of the casualties, 90% were civilians, the second highest proportion of leading countries affected, followed by Lebanon on 91% , The Guardian reported.
The stark statistic – encompassing both state and terrorist violence – has prompted the report’s authors to call on governments to agree to an international ban on the use of explosive weapons in built-up areas, which is now in draft form.
