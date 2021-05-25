AOAV: 91 percent of victims of explosive weapons in populated areas are civilians

SHAFAQNA- Over the last 10 years, when explosive weapons are used in populated areas ,91 percent of those killed or injured are civilians, according to a study released Tuesday by Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) .



The study was based on the monitoring of 29,000 incidents from 123 countries as recorded by English-language media. AOAV recorded 357,370 deaths and injuries from explosive weapons in all areas, of which 73% were civilians, since May 2011. That proportion rose to 91% in populated areas, while the share of civilian casualties elsewhere was far lower at 25%.

AOAV data shows that Syria , Iraq , Afghanistan , Pakistan and Yemen saw the highest number of civilian deaths and injuries from explosive violence in the last decade, with 77,534, 56,316, 28,424, 20,719 and 16,645 civilian casualties respectively.



Gaza was the ninth most affected territory, with 5,700 civilian casualties recorded among 764 incidents. Of the casualties, 90% were civilians, the second highest proportion of leading countries affected, followed by Lebanon on 91% , The Guardian reported.

The stark statistic – encompassing both state and terrorist violence – has prompted the report’s authors to call on governments to agree to an international ban on the use of explosive weapons in built-up areas, which is now in draft form.