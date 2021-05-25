Date :Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 | Time : 00:40 |ID: 214859 | Print

Photos: Baptism ceremony of Mandaean children

SHAFAQNA- In the Mandaean ritual, when a baby is born, Baptism must be performed one month after the birth. Today, baptism was performed for children who had not been able to do so before due to Corona conditions.

This news is originally published by IRNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

