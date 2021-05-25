https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/F6826941-103B-42E4-9D1F-4DF312BD2200.jpeg 853 1280 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-26 00:40:002021-05-26 00:40:47Photos: Baptism ceremony of Mandaean children
Photos: Baptism ceremony of Mandaean children
SHAFAQNA- In the Mandaean ritual, when a baby is born, Baptism must be performed one month after the birth. Today, baptism was performed for children who had not been able to do so before due to Corona conditions.
This news is originally published by IRNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
